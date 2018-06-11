Die Budget-Hotelgruppe CitizenM kommt nach Zürich. Am Paradeplatz sollen 160 Zimmer entstehen.

Die niederländische Hotelgruppe CitizenM plant ihren Markteintritt in Zürich. Das schreibt die «Handelszeitung» in ihrer aktuellen Ausgabe. Das Unternehmen, das aktuell weltweit zwölf Hotels betreibt, will 2019 nahe des Paradeplatzes ein erstes Haus in Zürich eröffnen. Geplant sind 160 Zimmer.

Die Gruppe selber erwähnte ihre Zürich-Pläne schon im April – offenbar weitgehend unbeachtet von den Medien: »citizenM Zurich City Centre: If there’s one place you should be in Zurich, it’s Paradeplatz, the starting point for… pretty much everything. It’s close to shopping, global head offices of UBS and Credit Suisse, Lake Zurich, and enough tram lines to carry you anywhere in the city. We can’t wait to stay there, if we may say so ourselves.«

Bereits früher gab CitizenM bekannt, ein erstes Haus in Genf zu eröffnen. Die Eröffnung wird dort ab dem Jahr 2020 erwartet.

Quelle: HTR.ch